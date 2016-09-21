Santo Domingo.-The son of retired general Rafael Percival Peña, John Emilio Percival Matos, linked to the fatal armored truck heist ??in Bella Vista, could be handed over to Police in the next few hours by members of the National Human Rights Commission (CNH).

CNH president Manuel Maria Mercedes confirmed the information. "I think at any time we would be calling you as media for him to surrender through Human Rights and a commission that has been asked of us and that we are trying to establish."

He said despite not being in contact with Percival Matos for several days he has been talking with his father in that regard.

Mercedes spoke at National Police headquarters where he handed over two youngsters sought for questioning.

Nonetheless a source close to the investigation told diarioibre.com that during the visit, Mercedes discussed details of the possible surrender with Police spokesman Nelson Rosario.