Paterson, NJ.- Paterson, New Jersey City officials renamed a stretch of Park Avenue to Dominican Republic Way on Tuesday night in tribute to the city’s largest Latino community, patersontimes.com reports Wednesday.

It said Park Av., between Straight and Summer Streets will now also be known as Dominican Republic Way, according to the resolution.

“More than 45,000 residents of Dominican descent call the Silk City home. Council members said the renaming is appropriate to recognize a community that has called the city home since 1947,” the outlet reports.

It adds that the stretch of Park Av. being additional named is dotted with Dominican owned businesses — restaurants, bakeries, and salons — on both sides.

“A lot of Dominicans, since the 1940s, have been contributing to the city,” 5th Ward councilman Luis Velez was quoted as saying.

In 2110 New York City renamed a stretch of St. Nicholas Av. in Upper Manhattan to Juan Pablo Duarte Blvd., in honor of Dominican Republic’s founding father.