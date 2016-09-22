Santo Domingo.- A Santo Domingo Province panel court on Wednesday sentenced former National Police Narcotics Div. (DICAN) director Col. Carlos Valerio Fernandez to 20 years in prison for stealing 950 kilos of cocaine that had been seized as evidence.

First Collegiate court judges Yovanka Estefany Rodriguez and Elizabeth Brito also sentenced former prosecutor Maximo Díaz and former Police Maj. Luciano Gómez to 20 years in prison, whereas former sergeant Pedro Almánzar received 15 years in prison.

Sentenced to 10 years were former prosecutor Ramon Augusto Veras, former corporal Agapito Muñoz, former Lt. Col. Felix Humberto Paulino, and former Dican deputy director and former First Lt. Barbaro Torres.

The judges found the members of group guilty of complicity, conspiracy, forgery and money laundering.