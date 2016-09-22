Santo Domingo.- National Police spokesman Nelson Rosario on Thursday said his warning that the main suspect in the fatal armor truck heist is heavily armed does not seek in any way to prepare an exchange of gunfire with John Percival, in which he could lose his life.

Speaking by phone to Z101FM radio, the official said the warning that he’s heavily armed and the call to surrender seek to prevent any incident given Percival’s possession of an M-16 assault rifle “and therefore quite dangerous.”

"We're making the call, we are reiterating that he use any means that guarantee his rights and surrender to police because several teams search for him, and we've announced and reiterated that we know that he is armed and has a long weapon in his possession, in order to avoid confrontation, it’s advisable to use some organization to surrender," he said.

On Wednesday it emerged that Percival might be handed over to police by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH). He’s wanted in connection with the assault of an armored truck at a mall in the Bella Vista sector where a security guard was gunned down.

Being held for the assault in the upscale sector of the capital are Francisco Alberto de Jesus and Rafael Antonio Peralta Lora, who were arraigned Wednesday. Preliminary reports say more than RD$3.0 million were stolen in the assault which also left another guard seriously hurt.