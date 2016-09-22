San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- Relatives of merchant seaman and Honduran national Julio Cesar Baahia Gómez said he vanished several days ago after arriving at the city’s port on a tugboat from Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles, ask Dominican authorities to establish his whereabouts.

Marcos Antonio and Julio Roberto Baahia Menbreño, said their father, Baahia Gómez, who works as a second captain on the boat, was last seen by his mates in a grocery store on Saturday Sept. 10 a 11:30 pm and was later recorded by the camera at the dock at around 2am Sunday. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Quoted by hoy.com.do the relatives said the missing man and his mother had been in constant contact with from Honduras until Sept. 10, when the company Borinquen & Salvage contacted her to say that he was missing.

They complain of the little support from Dominican authorities, including the Dominican Navy and the Merchant Marine, which is in charge of the crew’s safety.

“We ask the competent agencies to continue the search for our father with divers and equipment necessary throughout the area, since nobody saw him board the tugboat Caribbean Trade.”