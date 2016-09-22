Close Gallery
San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- Relatives of merchant seaman and Honduran national Julio Cesar Baahia Gómez said he vanished several days ago after arriving at the city’s port on a tugboat from Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles, ask Dominican authorities to establish his whereabouts.

Marcos Antonio and Julio Roberto Baahia Menbreño, said their father, Baahia Gómez, who works as a second captain on the boat, was last seen by his mates in a grocery store on Saturday Sept. 10 a 11:30 pm and was later recorded by the camera at the dock at around 2am Sunday. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Quoted by hoy.com.do the relatives said the missing man and his mother had been in constant contact with from Honduras until Sept. 10, when the company Borinquen & Salvage contacted her to say that he was missing.

They complain of the little support from Dominican authorities, including the Dominican Navy and the Merchant Marine, which is in charge of the crew’s safety.

“We ask the competent agencies to continue the search for our father with divers and equipment necessary throughout the area, since nobody saw him board the tugboat Caribbean Trade.”

Written by: lsantiago77, 22 Sep 2016 10:28 AM
From: United States
"We ask the competent agencies"

there are no competent agencies in the dr, people are on their own, unless they have money

if the relatives read this, i hope you find julio, but you have to be on the ground and pay people to search for him.
Written by: danny00, 22 Sep 2016 9:31 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
why would someone have to pay? because it's la-la land. hes gone 4 ever on parasites island.
