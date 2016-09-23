Santo Domingo.-.-President Danilo Medina on Thursday rebuffed Amnesty International’s assertion on Tuesday that there are stateless persons in the Dominican Republic.

Amnesty International had complained that there are allegedly tens of thousands of cases of statelessness in the country.

Medina, who returned via Las Americas Airport after participating in the UN general assembly, said he doesn’t know what Amnesty International bases its claim about statelessness in the Dominican Republic. "I don’t know what’s their basis to say that, I don’t know how they support that. I don’t know, don’t know. They’re lacking information."

The alleged statelessness results from a Constitutional Court ruling handed down in 2013, which declared foreigners all descendants of undocumented immigrants born since 1929.

Amnesty International and other organizations have called on the Dominican Government to respond to cases of people who’ve been cast into a “legal limbo” without a definite residency status or Dominican nationality.

The international human rights group has also announced that it will present 50,000 signatures to the Dominican government to press for a regularized status for stateless people.