File photo. Haitians repatriated in Belladare, Haiti.
Santo Domingo.-.-President Danilo Medina on Thursday rebuffed Amnesty International’s assertion on Tuesday that there are stateless persons in the Dominican Republic.

Amnesty International had complained that there are allegedly tens of thousands of cases of statelessness in the country.

Medina, who returned via Las Americas Airport after participating in the UN general assembly, said he doesn’t know what Amnesty International bases its claim about statelessness in the Dominican Republic. "I don’t know what’s their basis to say that, I don’t know how they support that. I don’t know, don’t know. They’re lacking information."

The alleged statelessness results from a Constitutional Court ruling handed down in 2013, which declared foreigners all descendants of undocumented immigrants born since 1929.

Amnesty International and other organizations have called on the Dominican Government to respond to cases of people who’ve been cast into a “legal limbo” without a definite residency status or Dominican nationality.

The international human rights group has also announced that it will present 50,000 signatures to the Dominican government to press for a regularized status for stateless people.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Cabaretecanuck, 23 Sep 2016 4:30 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabarete
Perhaps this enlightened organization should be petitioning one of the candidates for president of the US to reverse his promise to deport 10 million illegal immigrants (and wreck their economy at the same time).

I have a lot of sympathy for a Dominican born Haitian whose family may have been here for 3 generations. They should be granted citizenship, but they are NOT stateless.
Written by: Ben888, 24 Sep 2016 5:08 PM
From: United States
Those Haitians should go back to their country and Rebuild it. Why don't they learn from the Dominican people? I am very proud of the Dominican Republic for Modernizing their Country whereas Haiti is still at a Primitive State. Everyone else is moving upward while Haiti is very Complacent.
The Country is totally Self destructive. For instance, It is against the Law for anyone in the Dominican Republic to Cut down any kind of trees because Trees are very Vital to the Environment. But In Haiti, they destroy all of them at free will so that they can Burn them as Fire wood and the Government does or says Nothing about it. I truly feel sorry for the Regression of that once Proud Country in the Caribbean Islands.
