Santo Domingo.- Outspoken senator Wilton Guerrero on Thursday said the former National Police chief Manuel Castro Castillo should be investigated in the case of stolen drugs at the Central Narcotics Division (DICAN), even if for omission.

He said despite that most of those involved in the theft of 950 kilos of cocaine were acquitted, in his view there are generals and colonels also involved but weren’t indicted. The only former officer convicted in the case thus far was former DICAN director Carlos Fernandez Valerio, who was sentenced to 20 years.

Guerrero, who called the DICAN case an “embarrassment,” also asked to investigate minority PRSC party deputy Néstor Muñoz, in connection with a shipment of assault rifles. "Congress cannot have people engaged in crime to support and serve a godfather."

The Peravia province senator for the ruling party (PLD) added that political parties, including his, have their share of responsibility in such “permissiveness,” because that lets anyone with money run for an elected office.

"If strong measures to regulate who may be candidates aren’t taken, the criminals will infiltrate in every party," the lawmaker said.