Santo Domingo.- To mark the third anniversary of Constitutional Court ruling 168-13 that defined the criteria on the Dominican nationality, various groups have announced protests against the measure that drew questions and rebuke from local and international organizations.

Amnesty International, along with human rights activists will hold a peaceful demonstration at the Constitutional Court at 11am Thursday, to protest the ruling they affirm left stateless thousands of Dominicans of Haitian descent.

As part of the protests a document was delivered to the National Palace Wednesday, demanding "urgent measures" by the government to deal with what they affirm is a crisis unleashed by the ruling.

Debunked

Earlier this week organizations including the United Nations System in the Dominican Republic hailed the manner in which the regularization of immigrants is being carried out.

Law 169-14 stipulates the pathway for people born in the national territory but irregularly inscribed in the Civil Registry to become naturalized.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also acknowledge that the Dominican State through Law 169-14, corrected the pathway for undocumented immigrants to become naturalized.