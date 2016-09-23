"Haitian-Dominicans’ picket at high court marks 3 years of landmark ruling"

Santo Domingo.- Dozens of people belonging to Haiti-Dominican organizations affected by Constitutional Court ruling 168-13 picketed its headquarters Friday morning, in a protest that marked the third anniversary of the landmark decision which they said was "unfortunate" and affected the lives of thousands of people.

The protesters were from the groups including Reconoci.do; Dominic- Haitian Women; Commision Nacional and the Center for Social Development (CEDESO), gathered at the Constitutional Court building, to demand for damages they affirm were caused to those who lost their identity from the ruling and could not qualify for the National Regularization Plan stipulated by Law 169-14.

With chants, banners, balloons, T-shirts and other garments participants in the protest called on the authorities to restore the legal status to thousands of people, after the ruling forced a foreigner status on them, despite having been born in Dominican territory in many cases.

The ruling came after a challenge on constitutional grounds filed by Juliana Dequis Pierre against two decisions by as many lower courts in the Monte Plata Judicial District (east) in 2012

Incident

RNN Channel 27 cameraman Jorge Disla was hurt and his equipment destroyed in the protest, where a man pushed and shoved people, and was detained by authorities.