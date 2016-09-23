"Haitian-Dominicans’ picket at high court marks 3 years of landmark ruling"

Close Gallery
Denelcio Alejo, of Reconoci.do,  speaks  during the protest, Videograb elcaribe.com.do
Santo Domingo.- Dozens of people belonging to Haiti-Dominican organizations affected by Constitutional Court ruling 168-13 picketed its headquarters Friday morning, in a protest that marked the third anniversary of the landmark decision which they said was "unfortunate" and affected the lives of thousands of people.

The protesters were from the groups including Reconoci.do; Dominic- Haitian Women; Commision Nacional and the Center for Social Development (CEDESO), gathered at the Constitutional Court building, to demand for damages they affirm were caused to those who lost their identity from the ruling and could not qualify for the National Regularization Plan stipulated by Law 169-14.

With chants, banners, balloons, T-shirts and other garments participants in the protest called on the authorities to restore the legal status to thousands of people, after the ruling forced a foreigner status on them, despite having been born in Dominican territory in many cases.

The ruling came after a challenge on constitutional grounds filed by Juliana Dequis Pierre against two decisions by as many lower courts in the Monte Plata Judicial District (east) in 2012

Incident

RNN Channel 27 cameraman Jorge Disla was hurt and his equipment destroyed in the protest, where a man pushed and shoved people, and was detained by authorities.

Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Sep 2016 4:53 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
They can picket all they want ..all these people have to do is obtain a birth certificate from Haiti ,,should not be too hard when both parents are Haitians . When they have the birthcertificate they can apply for the visa to stay in the DR ..The mere fact of being born in the DR does not mean that these people are automatically Dominicans ..It is the same in many many countries .,
Haiti is doing nothing for their own people in this situation. I have another solution ..The DR takes over the whole island on the condition that all Haitian men are sterilized and then the problem is stopped for all time !!
Written by: JHCL2016, 23 Sep 2016 5:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, PA' LANTE: Danilo 2016 * Leonel con Visión 2020!

"Haitian-Dominicans’ picket at high court marks 3 years of landmark ruling"

Editor, correction, headline should read..

"Haitians’ picket at high court marks 3 years of landmark ruling"


*;*
Written by: kered, 23 Sep 2016 6:07 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Ricardolito... You are a RACIST of the worst category imaginable... Hitler and you belong in HELL together... If you cant kill them , sterilize them???????????
I have read despicable racist opinions, I lived under Verwoerd and Vorster, but you are even worst than them
Is your middle name MENGELE????????????????????????
Written by: laman00, 23 Sep 2016 7:46 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
You see Ricky you're getting people upset with your rhetoric and nonsense comments, you sir are not even a native to that island you don't have anything to say nothing nada, just live the rest of your life in peace and harmony, these people on both side of the island have a bitter relationship with each other for a very very long time and they don't really need an outsider giving them an Provocative advices, no sir just mind your own business and let the nature take its course, you're old enough to see how people are very sensetive when it comes to this subject.

Stay out of it....
Written by: jambdebois, 23 Sep 2016 11:48 PM
From: United States
Actually ricky plan would work! dominicans love assholes and with the sterilizations of all Haitianos would spell the end of DR! Maybe he is just upset because dominicanas prefered black haitianos carnes!
Written by: guillermone, 24 Sep 2016 8:26 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Wow.....these conversations are of such high caliber.
Written by: poponlaburra, 24 Sep 2016 9:00 PM
From: Dominican Republic, popon@att.net
Why are Haitians still in and coming to this terrible , very bad horrible country and Dominican people??????! Go back to Haiti where you would be welcomed and treated as kings and queens.

What are their mF&$)@n women still coming to dump their f@&@ng babies in the DR.
?? Stay and go back to Haiti, problem solve. Very easy.
Written by: situationaenglish, 24 Sep 2016 10:28 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
All I can say is thanks to the Dominican privates corporations and the Dominican gov for creating this mess and situation. lo que sale barato sale caro, that's what we get for outsourcing job from poor Dominicans to poorer people, this is the by product of cheap labor, take that to the bank greedy bastard.
it's sad and frustrating to see many Haitians have more balls than the Dominican people because they took our jobs and now they are claiming more rights than the Dominican people are. I don't see Dominicans claiming shit in front of the palace, why we don't do the same as Haitians and claim our share of the pie too, no because we are scare and suppress. this patriotic shit is getting old, the way I see how Dominicans are getting treat it by our so call leaders, with no wages hike and raising taxes all the time, that's the way to progress ? hell no. I would blame the Haitians people but we let them in to takes Jobs way from poor Dominicans. We live in such a fake democracy
Written by: jambdebois, 27 Sep 2016 11:29 PM
From: United States
Dominicans will be talking craps for the next 100 years and the Haitians issues will not be resolved!
But, DT cry babies will continued with their not a cure in the horizon for chronic verbal diarrhea!
