Santo Domingo.-The Constitutional Court (TC) on Friday overturned a ruling handed down by the now suspended judge Awilda Reyes, to return US$20 million to Prado Universal Corp. and its main partner Arturo del Tiempo, convicted of drug smuggling in his native Spain.

National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso filed the appeal on constitutional grounds against the ruling by the former Penal Chamber judge, involving the luxury high-rise, Torre Atiemar, developed by del Tiempo.

The high Court had suspended the execution of the ruling in April, until the Judiciary Council decided whether the Reyes was competent to hear the request of an injunction filed by Prado Universal Corp against the Justice Minister and the State-owned Reservas Bank.

The high court ruling is the latest in a series of overturned rulings handed down by Reyes, who along with fired Judicial Council