Atiemar
Santo Domingo.-The Constitutional Court (TC) on Friday overturned a ruling handed down by the now suspended judge Awilda Reyes, to return US$20 million to Prado Universal Corp. and its main partner Arturo del Tiempo, convicted of drug smuggling in his native Spain.

National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso filed the appeal on constitutional grounds against the ruling by the former Penal Chamber judge, involving the luxury high-rise, Torre Atiemar, developed by del Tiempo.

The high Court had suspended the execution of the ruling in April, until the Judiciary Council decided whether the Reyes was competent to hear the request of an injunction filed by Prado Universal Corp against the Justice Minister and the State-owned Reservas Bank.

The high court ruling is the latest in a series of overturned rulings handed down by Reyes, who along with fired Judicial Council 

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: guillermone, 24 Sep 2016 8:31 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

I am not sure how to take that news. Is that a good or bad thing?
Written by: danny00, 26 Sep 2016 8:41 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
good or bad thing. 20 million buys a lot of judges in the dr and u get to spend the night or a week with the judges wife and daughters. OK! Mister guillermone.
Written by: danny00, 26 Sep 2016 8:43 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
All of a son your confused why$ it's la-la land
