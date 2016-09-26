Santo Domingo.- In a landmark decision the Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday ratified the dismissal of four judges who were found guilty of misconduct.

Santo Domingo Court of Appeals judge Rosó Vallejo Espinosa; Jose Dionisio Duvergé Mejia of the Labor Court and Victor Mejia Lebron of the Santo Domingo Judicial Department were fired for violating articles of the Judicial Career.

Also dismissed was Constanza Instruction Judge Juan Antonio Lazala Bautista, found guilty of serious misconduct in the performance of his duties.

Judicial Council Resolution No. 3/2016 notes that some of the judges were also found guilty of violating articles of the Ibero-American Code of Judicial Ethics.