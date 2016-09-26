Previous Next Close Gallery
J, M. Santos,  D. Medina
Picture 1 of 2
Previous Next Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina will travel to Cartagena, Colombia on Monday to witness the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the country’s biggest and oldest guerrilla group FARC.

The president will fly to Colombia out of San Isidro Airbase around noon and return tonight.

The agreement, slated for signing at 5pm local time, was hammered out after four years of talks. Colombia president Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño will sign the pact in Cartagena’s Patio de las Banderas Convention Center.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 