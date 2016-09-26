Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina will travel to Cartagena, Colombia on Monday to witness the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the country’s biggest and oldest guerrilla group FARC.

The president will fly to Colombia out of San Isidro Airbase around noon and return tonight.

The agreement, slated for signing at 5pm local time, was hammered out after four years of talks. Colombia president Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño will sign the pact in Cartagena’s Patio de las Banderas Convention Center.