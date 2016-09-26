Santo Domingo.- Starting today Monday the Public Works Ministry will close tunnels and overpasses to traffic in Greater Santo Domingo for cleanup and maintenance.

The closings will be from 8am to 5pm and 10:30pm to 6am.

In a statement, Public Works said the work on the tunnels at Las Americas, the underpass and tunnel at Nuñez de Caceres Av. and El Malecon, and the Las Americas-V Centenario horse track will take place during the day.

It said on that same day solid trash will be collected and drainages will be cleared, weeds will be mowed, the electrical system will be evaluated and structure of the overpasses will be checked.