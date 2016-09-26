Close Gallery
Anticorruption protest at  OISOE
Santo Domingo.- As the albatross dangling from its neck, the note found with the body of architect David Rodriguez, when he took his own life one year ago today, looms heavy over president Danilo Medina’s assertions of a fight against government corruption.

Rodriguez, a contractor of the government had named OISOE officials Joel Soriano and Alexander de los Santos as part of a ring of loan sharks that manipulated contract payments to extort money. They've yet to be convicted.

But the ring could’ve reached the senior officials at OISOE, especially in light of the US$331 million Peravia bank fraud scandal, and the Union de Seguros graft case, both linked to former OISOE director Miguel Pimentel Kareh.

“The Prosecutor, the Attorney should ac…Dammit!," said current OISOE) director Francisco Pagan one year ago.

With three suspect in custody and an investigation that has become stagnant, Rodriguez’s suicide in a bathroom of the agency marks its first anniversary, with the exposed network of corruption entrenched in the OISOE. “I let myself be led by promises by Joel Soriano and Alexander de los Santos, incurring debts that are impossible for me to pay.”

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 26 Sep 2016 2:44 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
What a shocking piece of journalism !!! So after a person, who was emotionally unstable committed suicide ,the writer here somehow MAYBE links it to the Peruvia Bank fraud that has absolutely nothing to do with any government . As far as the OISOE is concerned , a judge has imprisoned three people and yet somehow this writer has managed to link this incident with all of the governmental offices so damning all the decent people who are doing their job in a decent way . Well , not too hard to see that journalism without prejudice is dead in the DR
Written by: Adrian29630, 26 Sep 2016 4:40 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
And who says David Rodriguez was "emotionally unstable". That is not what people who knew him seem to say about him especially his wife to whom he had been married for many years.

Your accusation against journalists it seems may also apply to your comments.
