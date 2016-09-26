Santo Domingo.- As the albatross dangling from its neck, the note found with the body of architect David Rodriguez, when he took his own life one year ago today, looms heavy over president Danilo Medina’s assertions of a fight against government corruption.

Rodriguez, a contractor of the government had named OISOE officials Joel Soriano and Alexander de los Santos as part of a ring of loan sharks that manipulated contract payments to extort money. They've yet to be convicted.

But the ring could’ve reached the senior officials at OISOE, especially in light of the US$331 million Peravia bank fraud scandal, and the Union de Seguros graft case, both linked to former OISOE director Miguel Pimentel Kareh.

“The Prosecutor, the Attorney should ac…Dammit!," said current OISOE) director Francisco Pagan one year ago.

With three suspect in custody and an investigation that has become stagnant, Rodriguez’s suicide in a bathroom of the agency marks its first anniversary, with the exposed network of corruption entrenched in the OISOE. “I let myself be led by promises by Joel Soriano and Alexander de los Santos, incurring debts that are impossible for me to pay.”