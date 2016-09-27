Cartagena.- "We join the great joy that now engulfs Colombia and throughout Latin America for the triumph of peace and coexistence," Dominican Republic president tweeted just minutes after stepping on Colombian soil on Monday.

Medina was among the world leaders invited to witness the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla.

"It is a great honor to accompany the Colombian people in the signing of the Peace Agreement, which begins a new stage in its history." The Dominican leader said.