Close Gallery
Floating bridge leak fixers
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Port Authority director Victor Gomez on Tuesday said its workers and Navy technicians are using a bilge pump since early morning to bail the water out of the floating bridge at Caamaño avenue next to Don Diego Port,, which crosses to Santo Domingo Este.

He said the leak will be sealed to restore traffic across the floating bridge through the various access roads in the Colonial Zone.

APORDOM operations director David Rojas said there was no major damage or injuries on the bridge that was closed to expedite repairs amd restore traffic quickly.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 27 Sep 2016 1:21 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
i say avoid all these bridges as much as possible, it"s only a matter of time before any major catastrophe, i don"t see any major maintenance for these bridges specially the busiest one the (JUAN BOSH) that connects east west of the city, i don't know any of you who are familiar with the( bicycle bridge) now that one has huge holes that you can easily fall in and have a greatest free falling experience of your lifetime!!!!
Written by: Ricardolito, 27 Sep 2016 3:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Very hard to avoid the bridges unless you some sort of car that can swim . I must say that I am also worried about the lack of maintenance on the bridges although today there is a crew fixing the road. But for metal bridges in this climate, surely , the bridges need protective painting sometimes.
Written by: laman00, 27 Sep 2016 8:10 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
since you say that you also drive there you also have to be real careful of those MANHOLE COVER if you know what i'm talking about ? As if bad roads and idiot drivers are not challenging enough then you have to guess if the manhole cover is at its place specially at nights.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 