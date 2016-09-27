Santo Domingo.- Dominican Port Authority director Victor Gomez on Tuesday said its workers and Navy technicians are using a bilge pump since early morning to bail the water out of the floating bridge at Caamaño avenue next to Don Diego Port,, which crosses to Santo Domingo Este.

He said the leak will be sealed to restore traffic across the floating bridge through the various access roads in the Colonial Zone.

APORDOM operations director David Rojas said there was no major damage or injuries on the bridge that was closed to expedite repairs amd restore traffic quickly.