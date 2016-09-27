Santo Domingo.- The Dominican-Haitian human rights movement Reconoci.do on Tuesday doubled down on its claim that there are stateless people in the Dominican Republic, where they affirm their right to a nationality is violated.

"When a person doesn’t have a nationality, and the State which should give me citizenship refuses me, and cannot acquire another, that’s a condition of statelessness," said Reconoci.do representative Ana Maria Belique, interviewed on ZOL 106.5 FM radio.

She said Naturalization Act 169 hasn’t solved anything, and has left the person in a worse situation instead.

Last week Amnesty International called on the government to open a dialogue to identify the descendants of undocumented aliens, mostly Haitians, marking three years since the controversial Constitutional Court ruling which they affirm has led to continuous statelessness.

Based on figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Amnesty estimates the number of people at risk of statelessness at 100,000 in the Dominican Republic.