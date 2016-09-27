Close Gallery
Ana María Belique National Palace.
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican-Haitian human rights movement Reconoci.do on Tuesday doubled down on its claim that there are stateless people in the Dominican Republic, where they affirm their right to a nationality is violated.

"When a person doesn’t have a nationality, and the State which should give me citizenship refuses me, and cannot acquire another, that’s a condition of statelessness," said Reconoci.do representative Ana Maria Belique, interviewed on ZOL 106.5 FM radio.

She said Naturalization Act 169 hasn’t solved anything, and has left the person in a worse situation instead.

Last week Amnesty International called on the government to open a dialogue to identify the descendants of undocumented aliens, mostly Haitians, marking three years since the controversial Constitutional Court ruling which they affirm has led to continuous statelessness.

Based on figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Amnesty estimates the number of people at risk of statelessness at 100,000 in the Dominican Republic.

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 27 Sep 2016 11:47 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I do not think that the ruling from the Constitutional Court was at all contrevesial..it simply stated the law that is follwed in many countries around the world, that is , the child who is born of two foreigners is not automatically a citizen of the country where he or she is born..is very simple. The main country that has the opposite policy is the USA and , as is par from the course, they want everyone to follow what they do .
In the DR , all these stateless people have to do is get a birth certificate from the Haitian authorities and then they can apply for a Dominican visa .
