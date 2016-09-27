Santo Domingo.- National Police spokesman Nelson Rosario on Tuesday said more than 15 people have been questioned in connection with the murder of Spaniard Jose Ignacio Bilbao Mezo, who was intercepted by two gunmen on a motorcycle who shot him several times.

"We have questioned many people. For the weekend we had over 15 questioned, so it should be more by today," the official said.

Rosario said the police follow several leads in the case and are working on them to determine what occurred. "We have many hypotheses."

When asked if there’s information that a competitor in the olive oil business ordered the Spaniard’s murder over tainted olive oil as reported by Spain newspaper ABC, Rosario said they cannot confirm the report, but didn’t rule it out.