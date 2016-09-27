Santo Domingo - To visualize the phenomenon of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents and to promote the filing of complaints against that crime, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Justice Ministry launched the campaign "No excuses."

Among the main barriers to eradicate sexual exploitation figures society’s tolerance with the abuse, for which the entities are committed to prevention and education to acknowledge that cases are serious crimes that threaten the healthy development and integrity of children and adolescents.

“It’s a violation of their fundamental rights, so we urge citizens to assume responsibility for these events and report sexual exploitation, child pornography and trafficking for exploitation,” said representative UNICEF Rosa Elcarte.

"Child sexual exploitation is defined as a form of modern slavery, a serious human rights violation and a form of sexual violence against children and adolescents."