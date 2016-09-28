Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday signed an executive order that bans the sale, donation or lease of State Sugar Council (CEA) lands, a measure aimed at halting the historic pillaging of Dominican Republic’s vast lands formerly used to harvest sugar cane.

The measure creates the CEA Land Evaluation Commission, headed by minister without portfolio Bautista Rojas, the former minister of the Environment.

The Presidency said the measure ensures the rational and sustainable use of CEA lands. “Administrative real estate transactions including the sale, assignment in usufruct and exchange of land are prohibited.”

"To conduct any of these actions, there must be prior authorization of the Executive Branch," the decree says and instructs the Office of the Comptroller General to audit CEA’s land inventory, including assignments for the use, leases, exchanges and donations.

“Likewise, the Office of the Comptroller General will also proceed to audit the temporary or permanent sales of CEA lands in the period 2000-2016.”