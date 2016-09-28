Santo Domingo.- An active tropical wave near the Windward Islands, Lesser Antilles, with a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone, will affect Dominican Republic on Friday and the weekend, the National Weather Office forecast on Wednesday.

It said it monitors the displacement of the system associated with a tropical disturbance located some 200 kilometers east / southeast of the Windward Islands, moving quickly westward around 28 kph.

For its part the National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system’s winds are from 40 to 45 kph.

Part of the NHC bulletin:

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the strong tropical wave located near Barbados is producing winds of 40 to 45 mph. Regardless of whether or not the system becomes a tropical storm before it moves through the Lesser Antilles, tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains will spread across Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, and St. Lucia today.

Satellite and surface observations suggest that the circulation associated with the system has become better defined, and the reconnaissance aircraft is beginning its mission to determine if a tropical storm has formed.

The system is moving westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph, and is expected to pass over the Lesser Antilles later today, and move over the southeastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Thursday.

Interests in the Windward and southern Leeward Islands should consult products issued by your national meteorological service, including possible tropical storm warnings or watches.