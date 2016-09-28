Santo Domingo.- Two weeks after the fatal armored truck heist in front of a mall in the upscale sector of Bella Vista, the authorities have no clue on the whereabouts of the main suspect sought for the murder of one of the guards and for seriously wounding another.

Police say John Emilio Percival Matos, son of retired general Rafael Percival Peña, is heavily armed, in reference to the M16 assault rifle allegedly used to gun down one of the guards.

A source in the National District Office of the Prosecutor quoted by elnacional.com.do Wednesday morning said the investigation continues, but have yet to receive any leads.

"We’re advancing the investigation," was National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso’s response a week ago.

Jose Guerrero, lead prosecutor in the case, Wednesday morning said the authorities continue daily doing their job leading to an arrest.