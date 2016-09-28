Close Gallery
The humble king: Ramon Ventura Camejo
Santo Domingo.- Six Cabinet ministers have declared a total of RD$256.7 million (US$5.6 million) in assets, as revealed in their financial statement recently submitted to the Accounts Chamber, whereas the Administration Minister says he has nothing, “nada.”

Leading the pack is Agriculture minister Angel Estevez, who on September 14 said he’s worth RD$162.1 million spread among lots, farms, buildings and homes mostly in his native La Vega province.

Estevez is followed far behind by Tourism minister Francisco Javier García, who on September 15 declared RD$35.4 million, mostly in real esta

Bringing up the rear is Public Administration minister Ramón Ventura Camejo, who on Aug. 29 declared only his before-taxes monthly salary of RD$275,000, with no investments, properties or bank accounts.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: Cacique, 28 Sep 2016 12:38 PM
From: Dominican Republic
If speak true, chief Camejo can be wise chief,. How!
Written by: bernies, 28 Sep 2016 2:58 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
The last two guys Francisco and Camejo are lying to the core. Francisco has to have more than 300 millions pesos in his account. He has been the guy behind the last 4th elections won by the PLD since 2004. He coached Leonel 2 times and Danilo 2 times and he has been the minister of Tourism for over 8 years now.
Written by: Adrian29630, 28 Sep 2016 4:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
And Felix?????????
Written by: ciber, 28 Sep 2016 5:36 PM
From: United States
Maribel has more than all of them but she is not telling. The renovation of the Colonial Zone was very profatible for her !
