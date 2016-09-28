Santo Domingo.- Six Cabinet ministers have declared a total of RD$256.7 million (US$5.6 million) in assets, as revealed in their financial statement recently submitted to the Accounts Chamber, whereas the Administration Minister says he has nothing, “nada.”

Leading the pack is Agriculture minister Angel Estevez, who on September 14 said he’s worth RD$162.1 million spread among lots, farms, buildings and homes mostly in his native La Vega province.

Estevez is followed far behind by Tourism minister Francisco Javier García, who on September 15 declared RD$35.4 million, mostly in real esta

Bringing up the rear is Public Administration minister Ramón Ventura Camejo, who on Aug. 29 declared only his before-taxes monthly salary of RD$275,000, with no investments, properties or bank accounts.