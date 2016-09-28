Santo Domingo.- Tropical Storm Matthew has formed next to the Windward Islands with winds of 95kph and is expected to become a hurricane Friday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center US (NHC) announced Wednesday.

Dominican Republic’s Weather Bureau said TS Matthew will affect the country on Friday.

On Wednesday the islands of Guadeloupe, Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent & Grenadines, St. Lucia and Martinique posted tropical storm warnings.

The tropical is currently around 35 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of St. Lucia.