Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Tropical Storm Matthew has formed next to the Windward Islands with winds of 95kph and is expected to become a hurricane Friday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center US (NHC) announced Wednesday.

Dominican Republic’s Weather Bureau said TS Matthew will affect the country on Friday.

On Wednesday the islands of Guadeloupe, Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent & Grenadines, St. Lucia and Martinique posted tropical storm warnings.

The tropical is currently around 35 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of St. Lucia. 

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 