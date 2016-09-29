Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Wednesday issued an alert for the south region for Tropical Strom Matthew, which is headed to the central Caribbean Sea and is expected start affecting that area of the country tomorrow Friday.

the National Weather Office (Onamet) said the storm could become a category 1 hurricane and could affect Azua, Peravia, San Cristobal, San José de Ocoa, Pedernales and Barahona.

Matthew", with sustained winds of 95 kph, is located around 100 kilometers west of Saint Lucia and 835 kilometers southeast of Isla Saona, Dominican Republic moving rapidly westward at around 30 kph.

Onamet said the accumulation of rains associated with the storm could be as much as 150 millimeters.

The COE meanwhile also issued a maritime alert throughout the country's coasts, where boats should remain in port.

Plan

The COE said as part of its contingency plan all government agencies have been linked to a central communication network