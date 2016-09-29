Santo Domingo.- Monsignor Victor Masalles, Santo Domingo Archdiocese auxiliary bishop, on Wednesday asked the Senate to approve the Penal Code as passed by the Chamber of Deputies, which kept abortion as a criminal offense.

The senior prelate, accompanied by lawyers and church leaders, went before the Senate Justice and Human Rights Commission, which studies the bill for the Penal Code.

Senator committee chairman Aristides Victoria said if the request is granted, it would omit the paragraph approved by the lower Chamber which decriminalizes abortion in three exceptional cases when endangering the life of the mother, when the woman has been the victim of rape or incest, and when the embryo or fetus presents malformations incompatible with life.