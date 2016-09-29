Close Gallery
V. Masalles.
Santo Domingo.- Monsignor Victor Masalles, Santo Domingo Archdiocese auxiliary bishop, on Wednesday asked the Senate to approve the Penal Code as passed by the Chamber of Deputies, which kept abortion as a criminal offense.

The senior prelate, accompanied by lawyers and church leaders, went before the Senate Justice and Human Rights Commission, which studies the bill for the Penal Code.

Senator committee chairman Aristides Victoria said if the request is granted, it would omit the paragraph approved by the lower Chamber which decriminalizes abortion in three exceptional cases when endangering the life of the mother, when the woman has been the victim of rape or incest, and when the embryo or fetus presents malformations incompatible with life.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 29 Sep 2016 11:45 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
The Catholic Church has no right to try to impose its bigoted views on the whole world. What followers of this religion choose to do, as what they feel is right, is their decision. They should not be allowed to force the rest of the world to follow suit.
Written by: caonabo, 29 Sep 2016 11:47 AM
From: Dominican Republic
This is pure madness.....these guys in black pushing these medieval thoughts......sick
Written by: Ricardolito, 29 Sep 2016 1:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Adrian ,, hope you have a very nice afternoon .I totally agree with you . Here we have all the unmarried men trying to tell women what to do with their bodies .. I would castrate the lot of these priests who cause more harm than good while trying to maintain their medieval dogma
Written by: ciber, 1 Oct 2016 7:50 AM
From: United States
He probably has little boys as helpers in his home ! What a useless bunch of people Catholic Soldiers in their uniforms preaching what they do not practice. In Mexico the nuns kill the babys of the priests what are these perverts doing !
