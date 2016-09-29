Santo Domingo.- Prominent attorney Namphi Rodriguez on Thursday said it’s unacceptable that being Danilo Medina president of the National Magistrate Council, judiciary’s budgetary autonomy law is violated and allocates a 'Pyrrhic reconsideration" to the Supreme Court of RD$800 million in the bill for the 2017 Budget.

Rodriguez, president of the Justice and Law Foundation, said he’s amazed at the president’s disinterest and neglect on resuming the reform agenda and strengthen the judiciary as the backbone of public security system.

"It’s a financial and institutional choking against the judiciary, which must cease and the president of the Republic is the best person to curb this situation because he’s the president of the National Judiciary Council and as such knows its reality," Rodriguez said.

He noted that in 2005, Law 194-04 on the budgetary and administrative autonomy established at least 4.10 percent of the tax revenue for the Judiciary budget, and that percentage must be distributed a 2.66 percent for the Supreme Court and 1.4 percent for the Justice Ministry.

“By ignoring the mandate of the judiciary’s law budgetary autonomy, president Medina violates the principle of separation of powers embodied in article 4 of the Constitution,” the attorney said

"We’re on the shaky ground of unconstitutionality and disregard for the principle of separation of powers, since the budgetary autonomy is one of the most sensitive aspects of the institutional framework of an organ or a state power and the percentages established by law the benefit of that body must be complied with."