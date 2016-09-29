Sato Domingo.- Environment Minister Francisco Dominguez on Thursday said a discharge of liquid into the Caribbean Sea, on the Malecon of Santo Domingo is under investigation.

The social networks have reacted to a video that shows a yellowish liquid flowing into the Caribbean and point to a company whose facilities are next to the drainage where the discharge originates.

A video posted by “Somos Pueblo” (We the People) shows the liquid spreading and tainting the nearby waters, while the person who filmed the video, posted on Facebook, questions the company.

Both Facebook and Twitter users reacted angrily to the complaint, while others demand clarification by the Environment Ministry.

Comments

Diario Libre published the following tweets on the video contributed by Guillermo Read @gireads….Attention: @ambienteRD @DominguezBrito @AlcaldiaDN @SaludPublicaRD Contaminaction of thel Malecón of SD: https://youtu.be/A1RXwaSdpsY:

Elias Baez @EliasBaezD: This is the Malecón, the discharges from the brewery into the sea, I won’t drink beer any longer. http://ln.is/www.instagram.com/p/6y3KY …

Duardy Estrella @Duardy_Estrella: Will some "serious" media repeat this_ denounce the contamination of the Caribbean Sea by the Nacional Brewery? I doubt it!!!!!