Sato Domingo.- Environment Minister Francisco Dominguez on Thursday said a discharge of liquid into the Caribbean Sea, on the Malecon of Santo Domingo is under investigation.
The social networks have reacted to a video that shows a yellowish liquid flowing into the Caribbean and point to a company whose facilities are next to the drainage where the discharge originates.
A video posted by “Somos Pueblo” (We the People) shows the liquid spreading and tainting the nearby waters, while the person who filmed the video, posted on Facebook, questions the company.
Both Facebook and Twitter users reacted angrily to the complaint, while others demand clarification by the Environment Ministry.
Comments
Diario Libre published the following tweets on the video contributed by Guillermo Read @gireads….Attention: @ambienteRD @DominguezBrito @AlcaldiaDN @SaludPublicaRD Contaminaction of thel Malecón of SD: https://youtu.be/A1RXwaSdpsY:
Elias Baez @EliasBaezD: This is the Malecón, the discharges from the brewery into the sea, I won’t drink beer any longer. http://ln.is/www.instagram.com/p/6y3KY …
Duardy Estrella @Duardy_Estrella: Will some "serious" media repeat this_ denounce the contamination of the Caribbean Sea by the Nacional Brewery? I doubt it!!!!!
By the way - a friend was on the beach at a bar in St Maarten & bought a Presidente for US$1 - less than half what we pay in the country that makes it!!!
If anyone uses Google Earth to provide an overhead view of the location on the Malecon near the CND they will observe the obvious sign of outflow at the video location and will also see a larger outflow a short distance from it to the east. What is seen in addition is the proximity of CND storage tanks and waste water aerating ponds. One does not have to be a rocket scientist to suspect the strange liquid could be runoff from a broken pipe or open valve at the facility.
What is additionally interesting is the obvious outflow on the Malecon opposite the Metaldom. When you scan the Malecon coastline on Google Earth there are very few locations that show seawater disturbed by outflow other than where noted here. Both locations are near large industry.
This could be the smoking gun of environmental abuse by industry.
We will have to wait and see what spin government will place on the matter.
Don't expect a believable response.