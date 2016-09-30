Santo Domingo.- US ambassador James W. Brewster on Thursday said the authorities are challenged to combat the trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and other substances through the Dominican Republic.

After meeting with president Danilo Medina the diplomat said they spoke on how to go forward in the fight against drug cartels and trafficking through the Dominican Republic.

The diplomat said the US will continue its assistance to fight drug trafficking, and will make significant donations to be announced this weekend.

"We want to thank president Danilo Medina for all the assistance that he’s giving us in the fight against drug trafficking," Brewster said

National Drugs Control Agency (DNCD) president Edmundo Felix Pimentel and several DEA agents, including Matthew Donahue attended the meeting. Brewster said the DEA agents which attended the meeting operate in major US cities where many Dominicans reside.

Felix said the meeting reaffirms Dominican Republic’s commitment to fight international drug trafficking. "It's a way with allied countries to jointly combat this scourge that affects us all.”

DEA

Donahue, DEA special agent for Puerto Rico and the region said: "We will work closer to fight narco together."

He said the trafficking of drug, guns and others, “are global problems affecting our countries. The idea is to work closely together and incorporate our experiences."

Donahue stressed the presence of DEA heads of in New York, Boston and other US cities. "That’s because we have a crisis in the trafficking of fentanyl and heroin."

He said DEA special agents from Mexico, Colombia also attended the meeting "with whom we’ll work to identify cartels that smuggle drugs."