Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Thursday forecasts increasing cloudiness and showers from Matthew Hurricane, at 5am located some 420 kilometers southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and continues to move westward at around 22 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph, now a category 2 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Matthew is currently in the Central Caribbean and will be south of Santo Domingo around noon Friday.

It said the hurricane will continue to intensify gradually.

Cloudiness dominated the skies over Santo Domingo Thursday night, while widely scattered showers fell over the eastern and southeastern regions.

It adds that a further increase in cloudiness is expected today due to the effects of the hurricane’s outer bands.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 