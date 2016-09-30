Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Thursday forecasts increasing cloudiness and showers from Matthew Hurricane, at 5am located some 420 kilometers southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and continues to move westward at around 22 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph, now a category 2 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Matthew is currently in the Central Caribbean and will be south of Santo Domingo around noon Friday.

It said the hurricane will continue to intensify gradually.

Cloudiness dominated the skies over Santo Domingo Thursday night, while widely scattered showers fell over the eastern and southeastern regions.

It adds that a further increase in cloudiness is expected today due to the effects of the hurricane’s outer bands.