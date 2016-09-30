Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Former President Hipolito Mejia was released from the Cedimat Medical Center Friday morning, after surgery to remove a kidney stone.

Mejia, 75, who left the facility around 9am, said it was a simple procedure.

In his residence shortly after, the former president (2000-2004) said the stones occurred because "I drink a lot of milk and eat dairy products."

His daughter Carolina Mejia hinted at her father’s presidential run for the 2020 elections. “There’ll be a lot of Hipolito for 2020.”

