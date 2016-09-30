Santo Domingo.- The wife of Juan Almonte, kidnapped in front of his home seven years ago today, on Friday said she fears the National Police because she has two children and doesn’t want to put their safety at risk.

In 2010 Dominican Human Rights Committee president Virgilio Almanzar said Almonte’s was among several charred bodies found in an abandoned car.

He said two National Police officers were willing to meet with then president Leonel Fernandez or Justice minister Radhames Jimenez, to reveal the names of those who allegedly killed Almonte and another man from Bonao (central), whose bodies were allegedly hurled to the sea bound to cinder blocks.

Speaking on the case by phone on the Show del Mediodia on ColorVision Channel 9, National Police spokesman Rosario said the public cannot fear the National Police, which he affirms doesn’t persecute citizens.

Show del Mediodia cohost Grainer Mendez noted that Almonte’s kidnapping occurred during the tenure of Rafael Guillermo Guzman Fermin as chief of the National Police, a period highly questioned by local and international human rights agencies, for alleged extrajudicial executions.

The most questioned case during Guzman’s tenure was that of the suspects in the alleged kidnapping of Eduardo Antonio Baldera Gómez, Cecilio Días and William Checo, found dead despite being captured alive several days earlier.