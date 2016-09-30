Santo Domingo.- The National Police denied Friday that John Percival Matos, main suspect in the fatal armored truck heist at Bella Vista Mall on Sept. 14, was escorted out of the country through Las Americas International Airport.

Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said the Immigration Agency had denied that the fugitive, alleged armed with an M16 assault rifle, had left the country via the air terminal.

"It is true that Percival Matos has left through the VIP lounge of the airport Jose Francisco Pena Gomez," Rosario told reporters at Police headquarters.

According to police, Percival Matos, son of retired general Rafael Percival Peña headed the assault which killed one guard and seriously injured another. He’s also linked to a robbery of a bank messenger in Villa Mella on August 4.