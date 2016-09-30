Close Gallery
John Emilio Percival Matos, armed and dangerous.
Santo Domingo.- The National Police denied Friday that John Percival Matos, main suspect in the fatal armored truck heist at Bella Vista Mall on Sept. 14, was escorted out of the country through Las Americas International Airport.

Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said the Immigration Agency had denied that the fugitive, alleged armed with an M16 assault rifle, had left the country via the air terminal.

"It is true that Percival Matos has left through the VIP lounge of the airport Jose Francisco Pena Gomez," Rosario told reporters at Police headquarters.

According to police, Percival Matos, son of retired general Rafael Percival Peña headed the assault which killed one guard and seriously injured another. He’s also linked to a robbery of a bank messenger in Villa Mella on August 4.

COMMENTS
6 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 1 Oct 2016 10:31 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

"It is true that Percival Matos has left through the VIP lounge of the airport Jose Francisco Pena Gomez," Rosario told reporters at Police headquarters."

....and immigration and the police deny he has left the country. Fantastic !!!! We all have not fallen off the turnip truck. Do we think that for one moment Matos was in the airport VIP lounge and left, he was in process to take a gua gua to Santiago !!!!


Written by: danny00, 1 Oct 2016 3:47 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
come on guys he's in one campo but not in the dr but in Miami. PLEASE. LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL. fu****ing joke the dr is
Written by: danny00, 1 Oct 2016 3:50 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
wonder why it took him so long to get out?....dont worry your president will call washington and get him back real quick. hahaha hes on the phone right now talking with obma.....another fool.
Written by: danny00, 1 Oct 2016 3:52 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
did I write his name correctly? LOL
Written by: Ricardolito, 1 Oct 2016 4:10 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This really shows what a problem Medina has in turning this law and order problem around .. This alleged criminal has somehow got through all of the airport security , been shown the VIP room and all the time with a gun and the police says he was not escorted.. . I feel desperately sorry for the honest people who work at the airport when they are connected with this blatent criminality ... I feel desperately sorry for the family of the murdered man at Bella Vista. I would imprison the father of the criminal so the family have some sort of rough justice.
Written by: Tuznik, 3 Oct 2016 2:49 PM
From: United States
Only in the D.R.
Power and cash rule it all . This is why cartels are taking over and petty groups of la drones are working for them ... They do as the cartels want them to do with Re assurance that prosecution will be light or non existent . It isn't going to get better . Just more organized .
