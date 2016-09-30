Santo Domingo.- The National Police denied Friday that John Percival Matos, main suspect in the fatal armored truck heist at Bella Vista Mall on Sept. 14, was escorted out of the country through Las Americas International Airport.
Police spokesman Nelson Rosario said the Immigration Agency had denied that the fugitive, alleged armed with an M16 assault rifle, had left the country via the air terminal.
"It is true that Percival Matos has left through the VIP lounge of the airport Jose Francisco Pena Gomez," Rosario told reporters at Police headquarters.
According to police, Percival Matos, son of retired general Rafael Percival Peña headed the assault which killed one guard and seriously injured another. He’s also linked to a robbery of a bank messenger in Villa Mella on August 4.
"It is true that Percival Matos has left through the VIP lounge of the airport Jose Francisco Pena Gomez," Rosario told reporters at Police headquarters."
....and immigration and the police deny he has left the country. Fantastic !!!! We all have not fallen off the turnip truck. Do we think that for one moment Matos was in the airport VIP lounge and left, he was in process to take a gua gua to Santiago !!!!
Power and cash rule it all . This is why cartels are taking over and petty groups of la drones are working for them ... They do as the cartels want them to do with Re assurance that prosecution will be light or non existent . It isn't going to get better . Just more organized .