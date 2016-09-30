Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Navy on Friday received a speedboat valued at more than US$800,000 the US government, for patrols, search and rescue, and other law enforcement operations.

US ambassador James W. Brewster and several other US diplomats headed the donation ceremony, where the US envoy said the 35 feet long boat was donated by the United States Southern Command through the US embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

He said the boat joins the fleet of Dominican Navy interceptors used to combat international organized crime, drug trafficking and illegal travel.

For his part, Dominican Navy commander Miguel Enrique Peña Acosta thanked the US authorities for the donation.