Close Gallery
James W.  Brewster, Miguel Enrique Peña, Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Navy on Friday received a speedboat valued at more than US$800,000 the US government, for patrols, search and rescue, and other law enforcement operations.

US ambassador James W. Brewster and several other US diplomats headed the donation ceremony, where the US envoy said the 35 feet long boat was donated by the United States Southern Command through the US embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

He said the boat joins the fleet of Dominican Navy interceptors used to  combat international organized crime, drug trafficking and illegal travel.

For his part, Dominican Navy commander Miguel Enrique Peña Acosta thanked the US authorities  for the donation.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 