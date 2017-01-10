Santo Domingo.- Justice minister Jean Rodriguez today Tuesday will question Marcelo Hofke, general manager in the Dominican Republic of Brazilian transnational Odebrecht.
Rodriguez has also promised the media to provide details about the investigation into the corruption case involving Odebrecht's admitted payment of US$92 million in bribes to Dominican government officials from 2001 to 2014.
The official and Anti-Corruption prosecutor Laura Guerrero last week met with several Odebrecht executives, including Hofke.
Odebrecht has agreed to pay US$2.05 billion in damages for its illegal actions to the United States, Switzerland and Brazil, where the scandal is known as Lava Jato (car wash).
The company has admitted to paying bribes in the Dominican Republic, in exchange for obtaining contracts worth billions of dollars.
In other words the politicos will get off free and the Dominican Government will collect fines for the politico's corruption.
Does this sound right or am i missing something. Sounds like a double win for corruption.
In the DR , if we are to believe what is written is the actual situation, the DR government will seek recompensation and the officials and ministers will retain their bribes.
To be quite fair , bribery is an international way of obtaining large contracts and in recent years we have seen court cases in Australia ,England and France ..I think it just went too far with Odebrecht ..
I am not too excited about this case because excellent work has been done that could not have been done by Dominican companies. and we have no expert police or prosecutors that can have much chance of recovering the money .
Unfortunately, the inbred culture of Dominican political misbehavior will protect the bad players at the top from the judicial .