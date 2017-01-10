Santo Domingo.- Justice minister Jean Rodriguez today Tuesday will question Marcelo Hofke, general manager in the Dominican Republic of Brazilian transnational Odebrecht.

Rodriguez has also promised the media to provide details about the investigation into the corruption case involving Odebrecht's admitted payment of US$92 million in bribes to Dominican government officials from 2001 to 2014.

The official and Anti-Corruption prosecutor Laura Guerrero last week met with several Odebrecht executives, including Hofke.

Odebrecht has agreed to pay US$2.05 billion in damages for its illegal actions to the United States, Switzerland and Brazil, where the scandal is known as Lava Jato (car wash).

The company has admitted to paying bribes in the Dominican Republic, in exchange for obtaining contracts worth billions of dollars.



