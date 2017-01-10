Close Gallery
R. A. Salcedo.
The gang of bank robbers headed by Army 1st Lt. John Percival planned to kidnap to movie producer Roberto Angel (Robertico) Salcedo, according to Brayan Felix, one of the accused.

When asked if the gang's plans included killing or rob a politician, Félix responded: "No. Kidnapping a politician, yes, Roberto Angel Salcedo."

Tomorrow Wednesday at 5pm National District judge Jose Alejandro Vargas will rule on the prosecution's request for pretrial detention or to set bond for Felix, Army Maj. Elvin Rodgers, Javier Fernández Perello and Reyvi Corporan.

The prosecution has charged the gang members of armed robbery, organized crime, murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons, among other felonies.

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 10 Jan 2017 8:53 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
How could any judge give bail..I suppose only if the prosecution and defence lawyers have made some deal .
Written by: Adrian29630, 10 Jan 2017 10:24 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
There should be no hope of bail in a case of this severity but here money talks so if enough is available anything is possible.
Written by: Tuznik, 11 Jan 2017 8:04 AM
From: United States
Money talks and criminal walk in the DR . That's the way it is if you have enough cash . So I expect bail to be offered . If these jerks can't afford ( I hope ). Them thats too bad . Sentence fast and severely and get this over with. The DR is going to have other problems to deal with . This crisis is over . If the law can possibly prevail and do what's right with out the cash out option .
