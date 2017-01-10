The gang of bank robbers headed by Army 1st Lt. John Percival planned to kidnap to movie producer Roberto Angel (Robertico) Salcedo, according to Brayan Felix, one of the accused.

When asked if the gang's plans included killing or rob a politician, Félix responded: "No. Kidnapping a politician, yes, Roberto Angel Salcedo."

Tomorrow Wednesday at 5pm National District judge Jose Alejandro Vargas will rule on the prosecution's request for pretrial detention or to set bond for Felix, Army Maj. Elvin Rodgers, Javier Fernández Perello and Reyvi Corporan.

The prosecution has charged the gang members of armed robbery, organized crime, murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons, among other felonies.