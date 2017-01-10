Rome .- The Italian police on Tuesday announced the dismantling, in cooperation with Spanish Police, of a ring of drug traffickers that smuggled cocaine from South America to Italy, that includes Dominicans, EFE reports.

Operation "Buena Ventura" has led to the arrest of several people in various regions of Italian today, as the investigation continues in Reggio Calabria, Milan, Naples, Bologna and Pescara, the Italian State Police said in a statement.

Among the detainees figure several people linked to the Morabito-Bruzzanti-Palamara family, in charge of the "ndrina," one of the core groups of the Ndrangheta, of the Calabrian Mafia.

According to the Italian police 19 arrest warrants have been issued for as many people, with 18 others subpoenaed to appear s for questioning over alleged international narcotics trafficking.

The anti-drug operations carried out both in Reggio Calabria province and Madrid's Barajas Airport contributed to busting the ring, and intercepted a shipment of 35 kilos of cocaine from Colombia.

In a statement Italian police said the ring operated in Italy and Colombia, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Spain, from which it had seized unspecified quantities of cocaine.

The operation "demonstrates the strength and capacity of Calabrian cartels in agreements with Colombian drug traffickers to import to Calabria a large amount of cocaine destined for distribution in several Italian provinces and in Europe," the statement said.

It adds that the investigation has confirmed the "leadership role of the Ndrangheta families in the management of the international traffic of narcotic substances."