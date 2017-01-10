Rome .- The Italian police on Tuesday announced
the dismantling, in cooperation with Spanish Police, of a ring of drug
traffickers that smuggled cocaine from South America to Italy, that includes Dominicans, EFE reports.
Operation "Buena Ventura" has led
to the arrest of several people in various regions of Italian today, as the
investigation continues in Reggio Calabria, Milan, Naples, Bologna and Pescara,
the Italian State Police said in a statement.
Among the detainees figure several people
linked to the Morabito-Bruzzanti-Palamara family, in charge of the "ndrina,"
one of the core groups of the Ndrangheta, of the Calabrian Mafia.
According to the Italian police 19 arrest
warrants have been issued for as many people,
with 18 others subpoenaed to appear s for questioning over alleged international
narcotics trafficking.
The anti-drug operations carried out both in Reggio
Calabria province and Madrid's Barajas Airport contributed to busting the ring,
and intercepted a shipment of 35 kilos of cocaine from Colombia.
In a statement Italian police said the ring
operated in Italy and Colombia, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Spain, from which
it had seized unspecified quantities of cocaine.
The operation "demonstrates the strength
and capacity of Calabrian cartels in agreements with Colombian drug traffickers
to import to Calabria a large amount of cocaine destined for distribution in
several Italian provinces and in Europe," the statement said.
It adds that the investigation has confirmed
the "leadership role of the Ndrangheta families in the management of the
international traffic of narcotic substances."
I tried to do right by people in the DR . I do worry about people down there . I met some really good men down there . I enjoys fishing with them no matter how poor the man( or the boat .).
I could hand line with the best of them ., but I always was set back by the crime rate . And I have seen the invasion of criminal elements coming into the DR . That is the biggest problem the DR is going to be up against , they need trash controls and safety in investments that will help the DR grow into a decent nation of decent people . Corruption is high . As it is in most small nations . The DR is a beautiful place . But it is this drug business that us taking over the whole island .
I too would like to talk about affairs that will be good for the DR . But I say we can all do it with a little class . Bantering isn't addressing any thing this site was set up to accomplish . If banter is due ..., do it with a little class . Others will then participate . No class . No involvemen
Written by: Tuznik
, 10 Jan 2017 1:21 PM
From: United States
Fishermen ... Some say a prayer before they climb in the boat in the morning ..
They also told me ... God will always let them go fishing... Its their behavior that god sees that will let them come back . Men like this are becoming few and far between in the DR . Cartels are taking it over . And corruption and fear is protecting the cartels . This is the DR s biggest battle . The party's in general are actually quite amusing when there are about thirty if them . Even with that . They seem to work things out . It was amazing . But even today ... In the Jeff Sessions hearings ., the DR has come up . What I do see now is an effort to change the DR back into what it should or could be .
All I can say at this point is "go for it . ". Fight back , do what has to be done . And the DR may come out of this cartel life style by some people as a good place to live . With out resisting all the cash that cartels hand out .and resisting the fear . It doesn't stand a chance .
Written by: Tuznik
, 10 Jan 2017 1:55 PM
From: United States
Drugs .. Gangs , and big money aimed at clearing a path to do wrong . That is what the DR is up against ., Money used to do right is dwindling in comparison in the DR . This is going to get worse . The money to do right is going to dwindle even further . America is broke , deep in debt . Cuts will be made . And I don't see the DR being on the top of the list for aid . As long as all this drug money , gangs , corruption due to drug money , and acceptance that cartel cash is just more money .
If the DR doesn't turn it self around from the path it is on now . America will have the de on the list of cuts . The days of American hand outs will end . And the cuts will be judged by the amount of cartel involvement in govts, and the amount of crime that isn't cracked down on HARD and Completely.
As for Haiti . It will never change in a nation that supports ignorance , poverty , and a total lack of education simply to make it easier to control a nations population .
He was a member of the KKK and so was Gowdey . What is it with you and white ?
Color is what we were blessed with . Every thing has a color . I just take it at that . A color . Its the man that counts . Any color . You should try it . It does wonders for ager management .
I don't care what color any thing is , I like it or I don't . One at a time . Many colors look better on one thing or another .
Its all harmless . Get over it . And take it all one by one . Its better than carrying around all that baggage when you lump it all in one bag . And a lot lighter too . Relax,,, every thing is one color or another . Just look around you . Its all over the place . I stopped dragging that baggage around a long time ago .
