G. Montalvo. File.
Santo Domingo.- The Government announced that it will meet again soon with all sectors to reach an agreement on the Electricity Pact, the Presidency said in a statement Monday. "The meeting will be aimed at making rapid progress towards improving the energy service."

It said Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo will head the meetings hosted by the Economic and Social Council, calling them "an important issue for of Danilo Medina's administration."

The Presidency adds that the first meeting will take place in the next few days for which it has convened the Electricity Pact Coordination Committee. "This meeting will establish the work schedule. The aim is to resume as soon as possible the discussions on the central issues of the pact."

"It's important to bear in mind that this is a complex issue," Montalvo said. He said that's the reason why an in-depth study of the topics has been required from each sector.

"It has also been necessary to reach a solid consensus among the different actors in the public sector," Montalvo said.

Written by: Adrian29630, 10 Jan 2017 3:00 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
It is only complex because they want to make it complex. That way they can continue stalling on a solution.
