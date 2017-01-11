Close Gallery
Sano Domingo.-  National District judge Jose A. Vargas on Tuesday ordered one year of pretrial detention against four men charged with forming part of the gang of bank robbers headed by Army lieutenant John Percival, accused of several armored truck heists.

Brayan Félix (Mariachi); Army Maj. Elvin Rodgers, Reyvi Corpora (La Culebra) and Javier de Jesus Fernández.

Upon reading his ruling, Vargas called the group's actions "dangerous social repercussion for Dominican society."

Félix was remanded to La Victoria Penitentiary; Rodgers was sent to the Polvorín Correctional facility in the National District, while Corporan and Fernandez will be held at San Pedro Prison.

Written by: zooma, 11 Jan 2017 9:17 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

This is the RD. How much you want to bet there will be a jail break and the players will disappear ?


Written by: Ricardolito, 11 Jan 2017 2:51 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This is very good news ...I was a little worried that somehow one of two of them may have been granted bail ..now all are behind bars ..good.
