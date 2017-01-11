Sano Domingo.- National District judge Jose A. Vargas on Tuesday ordered one year of pretrial detention against four men charged with forming part of the gang of bank robbers headed by Army lieutenant John Percival, accused of several armored truck heists.

Brayan Félix (Mariachi); Army Maj. Elvin Rodgers, Reyvi Corpora (La Culebra) and Javier de Jesus Fernández.

Upon reading his ruling, Vargas called the group's actions "dangerous social repercussion for Dominican society."

Félix was remanded to La Victoria Penitentiary; Rodgers was sent to the Polvorín Correctional facility in the National District, while Corporan and Fernandez will be held at San Pedro Prison.