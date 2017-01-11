AG candidate Sessions 'didn't aim to offend Dominicans'

Jeff Sessions. Photo widipedia.org
Santo Domingo.- Republican Senator Jeff
Sessions said Tuesday that his intention was to criticize the US immigration
system's priorities, and not offend the people of the Dominican Republic when
in 2006 he referred to the professional skills of the Mexicans who emigrate to
his country.
During a speech in the Senate floor in 2006, Jeff
Sessions complained that US policy places too much emphasis on family ties of immigrant,
without placing enough importance to their professional qualifications.
As an example of that trend, Sessions then
referred that 95% of Dominicans who immigrate to the US legally receive approval
because of their family ties.
"So, basically, almost no one coming
from the Dominican Republic to the United States comes here because they have
verifiable skills that benefit us," the lawmaker said on that occasion.
However, when he appeared before the Senate
Judiciary Committee on Tuesday as a candidate to Attorney General under Donald
Trump, Sessions said he didn't seek to offend anyone.
"Please do not see (my comments) as
contemptuous or critical of the Dominican people," Sessions said when asked
by his Democrat colleague Sheldon Whitehouse. "It was a mention of the
reality of our immigration system today. I would like to see more attention to
work skills."
From: United States
He has a point. I agree and believe him.
Written by: bernies
, 11 Jan 2017 10:28 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
A least he is saying that there aren't that many illegal Dominicans living in the USA and yes saying that we get in through the front doors and not the back doors like many others illegal immigrants.
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
He is just telling the truth. Nothing wrong with that. Facts are facts.
From: United States
That's just the Democrats again trying to paint Republicans as racist and using us as foils.
Sen Sessions stated the obvious truth. No offense taken. Most of us learn new skills when we get here anyway.
Written by: DomRat
, 11 Jan 2017 9:05 PM
From: Dominican Republic
A fine rally of comments that recognize the truth of a statement does not indicate targeting of Dominicans, as pointed out Dominicans in general enter via legal means. Complying with the law much like Mr.Trump himself used legal means to avoid paying taxes he was not required to pay is not shameful but intelligent.
Written by: tambora
, 11 Jan 2017 10:01 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Make no mistake, his remarks were EXTREMELY offensive toward us!! Go and watch the video from 2006. He was coached this week and knew this question was coming. His answer was not sincere.
Furthermore, it is inaccurate that simply because one comes via a family based petition that one automatically lacks any skills. Many of my relatives came with their degrees and skills from DR prior to entering the US.
Written by: tambora
, 11 Jan 2017 10:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic
This man was considered too racist to become a federal judge in the 1980s. He thought the KKK was ok until he found out they smoked marijuana. He called an opponent the n word after a court hearing. He also called a black lawyer "boy." He is a racist.
Written by: tambora
, 11 Jan 2017 10:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic
The video is here:
c-span.org/video/?c4631757/sen-jeff-sessions-immigration-lottery-dominican-republic-immigrants
Written by: tambora
, 11 Jan 2017 10:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic
"when in 2006 he referred to the professional skills of the Mexicans who emigrate to his country."
I think this should read "skills of the Dominicans"
Written by: curlando
, 12 Jan 2017 12:56 AM
From: United States, Bronx/Dominican Republic
Written by: devin11
, 12 Jan 2017 5:45 AM
From: United States, The Greatest City
I find it surreal that some people here find what Mr. Sessions had said in the past is not disparaging to Dominicans, in fact some of you are even trying to find a silver lining to his comments. How can any of you reconcile this quote from Mr. Sessions;
"They come in because some other family member of a qualified relation is here as a citizen or even a green card holder. That is how they get to come. They are creating a false document to show these are relatives or their spouses and they are married when it is not so.”
Mr. Sessions accusation that Dominicans primarily enter the US via fraudulent means (a criminal act) does not speak to Dominicans coming to the US in a legal manner as another poster ridiculously posited. While some of you comfortably promote his other statement that Dominican immigrants come with no working skills that benefit the US, my response would be that such is the same for a great many immigrants of other nationalities. Why single out the DR?
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 7:02 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: tambora, 11 Jan 2017 10:01 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Three+ years since the TC decision and it will NOT be revoked!
Make no mistake, his remarks were EXTREMELY offensive toward us!! Go and watch the video from 2006. He was coached this week and knew this question was coming. His answer was not sincere.
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 7:17 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
mister u better check the records police records how many dominicans are arrested in the states on a weekly basis. tell us your accomplishments in america. i'm waiting guy u guys should kiss the ground u stand on thank god your out of the dr. white people are tired of your crap and paying your bills for u. your crybabies and cant make it in the real world. if not happy in america move to cuba, north korea , venezuela or russia u can bring your job skills too these countries idiot.
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 7:43 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
after posting the above put on tv 7 news. BREAKING 'Go-fast' boat packed with 2,000 pounds of cocaine headed to the US seized in ...
Blasting News › us › News › 2017 › 01
11 hours ago - Coast Guard crews unload some of the 2,000 pounds of cocaine seized off the coast of the Dominican Republic. skills? u bring chaos not skills
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 7:52 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
MORE Dominicans in NYC were known only as drug dealers, University ...
City-Data.. › New York City
Mar 14, 2016!10 posts - ?6 authors
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 7:52 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 7:56 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
MORE SKILLS: Bronx Ring Stole 100 Luxury Cars a Month, Officials Say - NYTimes.com
The New York Times › nyregion › bron...
Feb 1, 2014 Bribing officials in the Dominican Republic, the ring pilfered ... Radcliffe Avenue, the Bronx, has been arrested on car-theft ... see your skills. BRING YOUR SKILLS TO CUBA
Written by: danny00
, 12 Jan 2017 8:00 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
and u sweethearts are worried about sessions? KKK ? SHIP IM WORRIED ABOUT U DOMINICANS your scary people.
Written by: tambora
, 12 Jan 2017 11:45 AM
From: Dominican Republic
The only thing I would add to Devin's comments is to take note how this guy did not make an issue about European immigrants. He singled out everyone else though. Watch the video and see.
From: Dominican Republic
danny00,
"people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones..."
Could you remind us from which country in Latin America you come from??...Nothing?!...I rest my case!
From: Dominican Republic
dannystink00, I'm not gonna fight for you anymore.
I'm gonna allow the Dominican government to remove you and your family from your natural habitat in the Ozama river.
I won't care that you're an endangered species, you rare ungrateful ugly mammal, you...
Written by: tambora
, 12 Jan 2017 10:27 PM
From: Dominican Republic
curlando, 12 Jan 2017 12:56 AM
From: United States, Bronx/Dominican Republic
We do need another taxi driver in the Bronx NY.
Or perhaps another Dominican supermarket owner or restaurant owner who in turn creates jobs in their community. We have quite a few of those.
Written by: tambora
, 12 Jan 2017 11:04 PM
From: Dominican Republic
As for white people being tired of paying. I'm sure the likes of Big Papi and Al Horford are tired of paying millions in US taxes to the US gringos.
"when in 2006 he referred to the professional skills of the Mexicans who emigrate to his country."
I think this should read "skills of the Dominicans"
"They come in because some other family member of a qualified relation is here as a citizen or even a green card holder. That is how they get to come. They are creating a false document to show these are relatives or their spouses and they are married when it is not so.”
Mr. Sessions accusation that Dominicans primarily enter the US via fraudulent means (a criminal act) does not speak to Dominicans coming to the US in a legal manner as another poster ridiculously posited. While some of you comfortably promote his other statement that Dominican immigrants come with no working skills that benefit the US, my response would be that such is the same for a great many immigrants of other nationalities. Why single out the DR?
The only thing I would add to Devin's comments is to take note how this guy did not make an issue about European immigrants. He singled out everyone else though. Watch the video and see.
"people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones..."
Could you remind us from which country in Latin America you come from??...Nothing?!...I rest my case!
I'm gonna allow the Dominican government to remove you and your family from your natural habitat in the Ozama river.
I won't care that you're an endangered species, you rare ungrateful ugly mammal, you...
curlando, 12 Jan 2017 12:56 AM
From: United States, Bronx/Dominican Republic
We do need another taxi driver in the Bronx NY.
Or perhaps another Dominican supermarket owner or restaurant owner who in turn creates jobs in their community. We have quite a few of those.
As for white people being tired of paying. I'm sure the likes of Big Papi and Al Horford are tired of paying millions in US taxes to the US gringos.