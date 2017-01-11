AG candidate Sessions 'didn't aim to offend Dominicans'

Santo Domingo.- Republican Senator Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that his intention was to criticize the US immigration system's priorities, and not offend the people of the Dominican Republic when in 2006 he referred to the professional skills of the Mexicans who emigrate to his country.

During a speech in the Senate floor in 2006, Jeff Sessions complained that US policy places too much emphasis on family ties of immigrant, without placing enough importance to their professional qualifications.

As an example of that trend, Sessions then referred that 95% of Dominicans who immigrate to the US legally receive approval because of their family ties.

"So, basically, almost no one coming from the Dominican Republic to the United States comes here because they have verifiable skills that benefit us," the lawmaker said on that occasion.

However, when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday as a candidate to Attorney General under Donald Trump, Sessions said he didn't seek to offend anyone.

"Please do not see (my comments) as contemptuous or critical of the Dominican people," Sessions said when asked by his Democrat colleague Sheldon Whitehouse. "It was a mention of the reality of our immigration system today. I would like to see more attention to work skills."