Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez on Tuesday said powerful people seek to deceive hundreds of local villagers by "expanding" the borders of Valle Nuevo National Park, and affirmed that the appropriate measures have been taken for the poor people who will be evicted. He didn't name the powerful people

"These persons want to make the people believe that the boundaries reach communities that are not within protected areas. That's a confusion that these people want to bring saying that thousands of families are going to be evicted, and that's a lie, because those families are not inside the park, they are outside and there's no problem," the official said.

Evictions

Dominguez's affirmation is supported by environmentalist Luis Carvajal, who denounced that the allegation aims to spur a negative reaction to the Environment Ministry resolution among hundreds of poor people.

The resolution bans farming, ranching and squatters in the protected area.

Dominguez said Carvajal is right in all counts, "because it's a great confusion what these people want to take those who have little."