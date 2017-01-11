Santo Domingo.- Angel Rondon, named Tuesday in the country's biggest bribe scandal ever, has also been linked as the "bagman" behind the "big fish" lurking in the shadows of major corruption cases including the failed bank Baninter that cost Dominican taxpayers US$2.5 billion and Plan Renove, whose price tag was RD$1.0 billion.

Rondon arrived at the Office of the Anticorruption Prosecutor shortly before noon for questioning over his role in the Brazilian company Odebrecht's admitted bribe of US$92.0 million to Dominican officials.

Anticorruption prosecutor Laura Guerrero had previously affirmed that as the investigations advances, others will be subpoenaed to provide information relevant to the case.