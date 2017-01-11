Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  The president of the think tank Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus) affirmed Wednesday that the investigation into the contract to build the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant and the bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht must conclude with punishment for the culprits.

Servio Tulio Castaños Guzmansaid he's confident that the case in which Odebrecht paid US$92 million in bribes to Dominican officials and politicians in exchange for the Punta Catalina (south) contract will be investigated given its international ramifications.

"I'm confident that in the case of bribes things will not remain in limbo, because it has international involvement," the lawyer said on Telesistema Channel 11.

 He called for a "comprehensive" investigation to clarify everything related to the negotiation between the State and the Brazilian company.

Castaños is a member of the commission appointed by president Danilo Medina to investigate the contract. It's headed by monsignor Agripino Núñez and includes the moguls José Luis Corripio, and Pedro Brache, and  César Sánchez and Celso Marranzini, former CEOs of the State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE).

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 11 Jan 2017 5:56 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I will be happy tobet against him and say that at the top level, those who received money will not go prison..probably will not even be named....same as the Tucson case.
Written by: chillinout, 11 Jan 2017 7:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Having the think tank publicly coming to a logical conclusion that culprits should be punished must be something different than the expecting business as normal.
