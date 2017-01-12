Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina's infamous statement that he "wouldn't throw bricks at past corruption" is precisely what has him at the center of the Odebrecht bribes scandal, becoming the thorn on the side of his second term in office.

The scandal also smears Dominican Republic ruling party's (PLD) fifth administration and raises questions for senior leaders of the last administration (2000-2004) of the opposition party (PRD) headed by Hipolito Mejia, which today belong to the opposition organization, PRM.

The social wave that has forced the Brazilian company to acknowledge bribes of US$92.0 million to Dominican officials and other cases of corruption also taint the three terms in office of former president Leonel Fernandez.

Outlet diariolibre.com reports Odebrecht had nine projects during Fernandez's terms in office; six during Medina's, while Mejia had two.

The Brazilian company's questioned actions in the country began in 2002 with construction of the Northwest Aqueduct by the Potable Water Institute (Inapa), whose director was Roberto Rodríguez during Mejía's tenure, followed by seven contracts by former Public Works minister Victor Diaz Rúa (Fernández)  and five works by current Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo (Mdeina).

Damaging photos

Medina's standing is also threatened by photos in various events with businessman Ángel Rondón, accused by local Odebrecht manager Marcelo Hofke of having received the US$92 million, as the company's "commercial representative" in the country.

The images have stoked a political firestorm despite denials by Hofke's attorney Robert Valdez that same day.

COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
Written by: PERCEPCION, 12 Jan 2017 12:41 PM
From: United States
Written by: TontoDominicano, 12 Jan 2017 11:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Los 92 millones, son la tactica de diversion, son para los chiclets, el grueso del robo esta en la sobrevaluacion otra tactica la comision de Notables, empezando por Agripino, vocal de acero Estrella, Cesar Sanchez, que esta bajo cuestionamientos por otro contrato cuando Hipolito, Pepin, Hizo Todas las boletas electorales, los demas son vinculados a los Vicinis los dueños de los terrenos donde se hacen, Celso esta vinculado estrechamente con ODEBRECHT, pues anunciopor Dominican Today en el 2011 la instalacion de 500 megas en Manzanillo de grado a grado basado en decreto de la ley, no la pudieron instlar porque no encontraron suplidor de gas... sin embargo exigía licitación a North Energy Central NEC una empresa norteamericana que no necesitaba aval del gobierno.
Written by: TontoDominicano, 12 Jan 2017 11:53 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Written by: TontoDominicano, 12 Jan 2017 11:53 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Written by: PERCEPCION, 13 Jan 2017 10:06 AM
From: United States
