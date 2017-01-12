Previous Next Close Gallery
Raccoons ravage Isla Catalina´s birds and  other fauna.
Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Thursday ordered the confiscation of all raccoons (procyon lotor) being sold or displayed in businesses and as pets in homes, citing the threat they pose to native and endemic fauna.

The entity asked the pet shops that have raccoons to take them to the Justice Ministry as a precaution to prevent their spread.

 In a statement, Environment said some 26 pet shops that display and sell raccoons were notified to hand them over as a precautionary measure.

Environment Biodiversity director José Manuel Mateo Feliz also announced a program to control the invasive species in the Isla Catalina Wildlife Refuge (southeast),  to prevent their spread  in other areas of the national territory.

 Environment added that invasive alien species are the third worst threat to the world's biodiversity, which if released to the wild pose a seriously jeopardize Dominican Republic's native and endemic species.

Written by: sweetbabyj, 12 Jan 2017 1:06 PM
From: United States
now that is a very uneducated move
Written by: lsantiago77, 12 Jan 2017 2:50 PM
From: United States
interesting article, i would one day like to see the dr full with many diff species, when my dad was young he said there used to be wild boar/deers in the forest/mountains, once people ran out of money guess what was for dinner?
Written by: anthonyC, 12 Jan 2017 2:59 PM
From: United States

Raccoons are not native to the Island and can wreck havoc with the local fauna is they escape and establish themselves.

Some idiot thought that releasing mongoose in the D.R. would help control the rat population. Instead it almost caused the extinction of the Native Jutia and Solenodon(Which is one of the world's most endangered animals)

Isantiago77
Those Deer and Wild Boar weren't native either. They were released for Trujillo and his cronies to go hunting.
Wild boar is particularly harmful to the local flora and fauna.
Written by: guillermone, 12 Jan 2017 3:53 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

How did these raccoons get to the DR in the first place? Someone got paid off, you know that's a fact.
Written by: Tuznik, 12 Jan 2017 4:55 PM
From: United States
Raccoons ? Really ? The biggest threat raccoons cause is eating your tomatoes and other things in your vegetable garden . But if raccoons are now the biggest threat based illegal farming and timbering as well as illegal sand removal . The politicians better get them off the island because they will be I competition to every thing else . So the next time you see a grove of trees cut down when they are too small for lumber . The crooks can just point and say " look ! Raccoons did it " I saw one go sneaking off into the jungle with a big chunk of fire wood in his mouth . I think they are confused . They don't know the difference between a raccoon and a beaver . As for rats ... Stop eating all of the cats ! And they will hunt down the rats . The only time I've ever seen a cat in the DR . He was running like hell with a Dominican carrying a machete close behind it . they just eat all of the raccoon as well .
There was wild pigs in the DR . They came with the cattle .running wild .
Written by: Tuznik, 12 Jan 2017 5:14 PM
From: United States
Most people don't know this . But once cattle and pigs dominated the island . The island was over run with them . All from their introduction to tge island by France and Spain both . Ships used to pull in to pick up dried beef . Smoked by men that hunted them and smoked the meat to sell to passing ships .
Now Dominicans can enjoy smoked coon as well . It is probably better that boiled cat . They have already eaten most of the natural bird population . And it won't be long before lobsters are gone as well . I've seen them take them 6 inches or less long on a regular basis . And they are still eating turtles every chance they get . There are so many rats From all the garbage lying around . They ought to grind them up for salami as well . It won't matter what's in it any way . By the way . Raccoons are famous e for raiding garbage cans . Hell . They won't even have to worry about opening the cans . Its right there on the ground all the time .
Written by: danny00, 12 Jan 2017 10:06 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn

u have more problems with the con-air excons coming from rikers and sing sing every month. then the raccoons. wait a few days until the campo people cook up a few of them and find out how delicious they are to eat rabbies and
ALL
Written by: danny00, 12 Jan 2017 10:10 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
TUZNIK, do u know what happen to the wild pigs in pop?.....I do they shot every last one of them. DOMINICANS ARE REAL SPORTSMEN.......HAHAHAHAHA
Written by: Tuznik, 12 Jan 2017 11:21 PM
From: United States
I've never tried cat . But raccoon is better . I often wondered what was in those so called Haitian restaurants that consisted of a palm roof and big pot hanging over a fire ? Plus in fact raccoons will eat rats . Especially when they are easy pickins . They just hunt em down .
Written by: danny00, 13 Jan 2017 6:53 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
TUZNIC J, 809, he loves rat meat. plenty of restaurants serve rat and cat meat in the dr and Haiti u should try it.
Written by: Tuznik, 13 Jan 2017 12:08 PM
From: United States
Danny 00 no way will I try what's in that pot . There might be eyeballs floating around in there . And it probably is cats . Or a goats head .
Written by: danny00, 13 Jan 2017 1:31 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
smart man.
Written by: danny00, 13 Jan 2017 1:41 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
govt bans raccoons. does this ban encludes locals eating the raccoon.? 809, told he feeds family on raccoon& cat stew. his wife told me it's much more tasty then rat CACA stew. and healthier for her and her grandkids. many people including Cubans love the taste but they include horse meat and horse piss for flavor. TALKING ABOUT CUBANS THE WET FOOT DRY FOOT SHIP IS OVER WITH NO MORE AND I SAY THANK GOD.
Written by: danny00, 13 Jan 2017 1:43 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
screw u cubans.
Written by: danny00, 13 Jan 2017 7:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
last year u guys wanted to get rid of the Haitians, now it's the harmless raccoons WHOS NEXT? now the wise guys will post its Capt danny00. you'll never get rid of me. HAHAHAHAHA
Written by: Tregua24, 14 Jan 2017 7:12 PM
From: United States
Yeah but why they let this animals through custom any way.
