Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Thursday ordered the confiscation of all raccoons (procyon lotor) being sold or displayed in businesses and as pets in homes, citing the threat they pose to native and endemic fauna.

The entity asked the pet shops that have raccoons to take them to the Justice Ministry as a precaution to prevent their spread.

In a statement, Environment said some 26 pet shops that display and sell raccoons were notified to hand them over as a precautionary measure.

Environment Biodiversity director José Manuel Mateo Feliz also announced a program to control the invasive species in the Isla Catalina Wildlife Refuge (southeast), to prevent their spread in other areas of the national territory.

Environment added that invasive alien species are the third worst threat to the world's biodiversity, which if released to the wild pose a seriously jeopardize Dominican Republic's native and endemic species.