Santo Domingo.- State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEO Rubén Jiménez Bichara on Wednesday said he doesn't think he'll be called for questioning in the investigation into the contract to build the Punta Catalina (south) coal-fired power plant, in which Odebrecht figures as the group's leading company .

He said given the project's importance for the country, he'll provide everything he can to the Presidential Investigative Commission to demonstrate transparency.

"Thank God all the information is there and unfortunately the issue has become very politicized. I think that we must make a major effort to take politics out of Catalina and focus on a project that hasn't been a choice, and instead forced upon the country which didnt and doesn't have any option other than a plant like Punta Catalina. If there was another option to choose one or another, but there was no choice," the official said.

Quoted by elcaribe.com.do, Jimenez said Catalna was the only plant which the country build for coal to respond to its responsibility and reiterated his defense of the project's call for tenders.