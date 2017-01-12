Santo Domingo.- Various sectors of society on Thursday objected to monsignor Agripino Núñez, and former Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEOs Celso Marranzini and César Sánchez forming part of the Presidential Commission to investigate the call for tenders and contract to build the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant.

Citizen Participation coordinator Josefina Arvelo said for a truly transparent investigation, such commission cannot include people with potential conflicts of interest.

"Although during Marranzini's tenure in the CDEE no contracts were signed with the Brazilian construction company, he surely knew of the contract that had been signed previously," said the sociologist.

Arvelo also announced that the Board of the civic, non-partisan movement will meet this afternoon "and most likely we will have a more comprehensive position on the matter in the next few hours."

Nuñez, who chairs the commission, is a member of the Dominican construction company Acero Estrella, associated with Odebrecht, whereas Sánchez had been accused of mishandling More than RD$1.0 billion in funds to build the "Electric Highway" during his tenure in the CDEEE.