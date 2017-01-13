Santo Domingo.-The information revealed during the more than 13 hours of interrogation of Ángel Rondón, Odebrecht local commercial representative, didn't convince Justice minister Jean Rodríguez, who gave him a three day deadline to produce the documents on the paper trail of the money to pay the bribes.

Among the documents which the official demanded of Rondón figure the contracts which justify the US$92 million he confessed to receiving, in addition to the proof of the payments and the bank accounts in which they were deposited.

Rodriguez said although Rondón admitted under interrogation having received the money, he claimed it was to pay for his services as the Brazilian company's representative.

The prosecutor said however that Odebrecht has already stated in court documents that the money was delivered to pay bribes, which prompted the investigation. "We will get to the truth, whoever falls, whether a minister, a former minister or a director, regardless of party or government, we have no flag, because our flag is justice."