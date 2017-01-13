Santo Domingo.-The information revealed during the more than 13 hours of interrogation of Ángel Rondón, Odebrecht local commercial representative, didn't convince Justice minister Jean Rodríguez, who gave him a three day deadline to produce the documents on the paper trail of the money to pay the bribes.
Among the documents which the official demanded of Rondón figure the contracts which justify the US$92 million he confessed to receiving, in addition to the proof of the payments and the bank accounts in which they were deposited.
Rodriguez said although Rondón admitted under interrogation having received the money, he claimed it was to pay for his services as the Brazilian company's representative.
The prosecutor said however that Odebrecht has already stated in court documents that the money was delivered to pay bribes, which prompted the investigation. "We will get to the truth, whoever falls, whether a minister, a former minister or a director, regardless of party or government, we have no flag, because our flag is justice."
The PG has been given information by Swiss, US and Brazilian authorities. Oderbrect have admitted to them in legal documentation having given 92 million in bribes to Dominican Republic and have confirmed this again this week to PG and will supposedly provide details to whom the bribes with amounts were intended shortly.
Interestingly the lobbyist Rondon with statewide connections confirmed he receive an identical sum but for his services apparently. Now he has to prove that it is for his services, but he doesn't know what the PG knows and will know from other sources.
It was a slow belated start by the PG after the Oderbrecht admission of the $92m bribe to US authorities just prior to Christmas, but it is now picking up pace. Next installment awaited after today and maybe the story will continue to grow thereafter.
Much more than kids stuff now.