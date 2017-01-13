Close Gallery
Puerto Plata-Navarrete road crmbles.
Santo Domingo.-  The grave danger posed by the countless potholes, bumps and ditches along the Puerto Plata-Navarrete highway has prompted truckers in the region to demand immediate repairs by the Government.

Puerto Plata Container Truckers Union president Luis José Beard, demanded that Public Works stop "babbling" and immediately repair several sections he affirms are sinking along the entire road, which are "practically impassable."

"It seems that government officials here in Puerto Plata are turning a blind eye to the fact that various sections of the road have been sinking for several years, which represents an imminent danger of death for the citizens who transit through it," Beard said.

He added that the road's most deteriorated span is from Maimon and Imbert townships.

Written by: zooma, 13 Jan 2017 10:12 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
Written by: zooma, 13 Jan 2017 10:12 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Could use some of that $92 million influence money to make a "fix" of the road.

Written by: calvoleon, 13 Jan 2017 1:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Who cares.
This is not Punta Cana.
Written by: calvoleon, 13 Jan 2017 1:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: sweetbabyj, 13 Jan 2017 2:58 PM
From: United States
the port brings in much cargo that is trucked around the island. One year the road washed away after two days of heavy rain. The road is alos dangerous because there are no passing lanes in either direction and impatient drivers pass recklessly many fatal accidents and no Police patrols
Written by: Botemon, 13 Jan 2017 5:44 PM
From: Dominican Republic, La Isabella
Exactly what sweetbaby said!! Its bad.......way bad. I know they have been talking about 4 lanes from POP to Nav...but hey! How about at least a few places with three lanes up the mountain and down. Sure would help to have a few passing lanes. One of these days..............
Written by: danny00, 13 Jan 2017 6:03 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Exactly what sweetbaby said!! Its bad.......way bad. I know they have been talking about 4 lanes from POP to Nav...but hey! How about at least a few places with three lanes up the mountain and down. Sure would help to have a few passing lanes. One of these days.............. DONT HOLD YOUR BREATH. pop govt worst mafia in the dr. ONE DEAD CITY. all u have is black guys coming from the states for the hookers.
