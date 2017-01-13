Santo Domingo.- The grave danger posed by the countless potholes, bumps and ditches along the Puerto Plata-Navarrete highway has prompted truckers in the region to demand immediate repairs by the Government.

Puerto Plata Container Truckers Union president Luis José Beard, demanded that Public Works stop "babbling" and immediately repair several sections he affirms are sinking along the entire road, which are "practically impassable."

"It seems that government officials here in Puerto Plata are turning a blind eye to the fact that various sections of the road have been sinking for several years, which represents an imminent danger of death for the citizens who transit through it," Beard said.

He added that the road's most deteriorated span is from Maimon and Imbert townships.